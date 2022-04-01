Mumbai: Woman claims did not share OTP with cyber-fraudster but lost Rs 3.63 lakh

A 25-year-old woman, who lost a sum of Rs 3.63 lakh to cyber fraud, claimed before the police that she received a phone call from the fraudster impersonating her bank official and asking for a One Time Password (OTP), but she never shared any details with him.

An FIR was registered with the Borivali Police Station on March 30. The woman told the police that she is a college student and her father is a garment trader.

The victim said she holds a bank account in the Punjab National Bank and her Airtel number is linked with the bank account. On March 29, around 4 pm, she received phone calls from two different mobile numbers. The man said he was speaking from the bank and had all her banking-related details such as her bank account number.

The man then asked for an OTP. However, the woman became suspicious and cut the call, following which the man called her multiple times. He then called her on WhatsApp with a different number and asked if her number is linked to her net banking account. When the woman confirmed, he asked for the OTP again, prompting her to disconnect the call.

Around 8 pm that day, she received two messages from her bank informing her that Rs 3.63 lakh has been withdrawn from her account in two transactions. The woman next day complained to her bank and then approached the police.