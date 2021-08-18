Mumbai: Fraudster poses as Airtel executive, dupes customer of Rs 4.83 lakh

A cyber-fraudster impersonating as an Airtel executive called up an Airtel customer and at the pretext of updating his Know Your Customer (KYC) form tricked him into revealing his bank details using a software, and transferred Rs 4.83 lakh from his bank account.

The 23-year-old complainant lodged an FIR with the MRA Marg police station on August 17. He told the police he had received a phone call from the fraudster on August 16. The fraudster had introduced himself as Rahul Sharma, an Airtel executive.

The fraudster told the complainant that he had not updated his KYC details, and his phone would be disconnected in 24 hours. To remain active, the complainant was told he had to update his KYC by downloading and installing the Quick Support application from Google Play Store.

The complainant was unaware that the application gives remote access of one’s mobile phone to others, who can see your phone activities. The fraudster then gained access to his mobile phone using the application and asked him to send Rs 11 to Airtel.

The complainant entered his bank details and made the transaction, unaware of the fact that the fraudster was able to see his account information. The fraudster then used the banking details to make eight transactions, withdrawing Rs 4.83 lakh in total. After receiving multiple messages, the complainant called the fraudster, who said there was some server issue and cut the call.

The complainant called him multiple times, but the fraudster did not respond.

The complainant told the police he worked in his uncle’s shop and all the money in the bank account was from the shop’s business.