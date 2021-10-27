Mumbai: Makeup artist tries to buy wine online, loses Rs 69,700

A 45-year-old makeup artist from Kandivali (East) was victim of a cybercrime when a fraudster impersonating a wine shop employee tricked her into transferring money from her bank account. The complainant was trying to buy a bottle of win for Rs 1,500 over the phone, but was tricked into sending Rs 69,700.

A FIR was registered with the Samta Nagar police station on October 26. The woman told the police she wanted to give her sister a wine bottle on her birthday as a gift. So, she went on Google and searched for wine shop numbers.

The complainant said she was not aware that fraudsters give their own mobile numbers on Google as that of wine shops and dupe unsuspecting people by asking for big amounts. Hundreds of such cyber-frauds have occurred over the past few years.

In this case too, the fraudster asked her to send Rs 1,500 as an advance payment. After receiving the money, he asked her to send Rs 17,051 as processing fees and made her send the same amount saying there was some technical error.

The woman then asked for a refund and the fraudster sent her a link saying she will have to click on the link and give her banking details to get a refund. She followed his instructions and another Rs 34,102 was debited.