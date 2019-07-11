Mumbai: CWC member, husband booked in disproportionate assets case

A MEMBER of the Mumbai city Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and her husband, superintendent at the Central Goods and Services Tax office, have been named as accused in a case of disproportionate assets (DA) by the CBI.

Advertising

While the woman, Christine Swaminathan, was granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court last week, her husband, Sharadchandra Swaminathan, has now approached the court with the same plea. According to the CBI, following a tip-off, a probe was started against Sharadchandra and Rs 87.52 lakh was found in his possession. The agency alleged that the amount was 47.34 per cent more than his known source of income and hence, a case of disproportionate assets Prevention of Corruption Act was filed against him.

Claiming that Christine had abetted her husband’s offence, the CBI also booked her. While maintaining that it did not immediately need to arrest her, the agency sought that the anticipatory bail plea be rejected.

Christine submitted before the court that she had visited the CBI office twice when the inquiry was underway and that she was ready to cooperate with the probe. She also submitted that she jointly owns a flat and is the owner of a car purchased after obtaining loan.

Advertising

The court observed that she had visited the CBI Anti-Corruption Bureau office and her statement was recorded. “It appears that custodial interrogation of the applicant is not required now. The purpose of investigation would suffice if the applicant is directed to attend the office of CBI, ACB as and when required,” the court held while granting her anticipatory bail.

Sharadchandra’s plea will come up for hearing next week.