scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Mumbai customs recovers 87 capsules of cocaine swallowed by Ghana passenger

The value of the 1,300-gram cocaine recovered from the passenger is Rs 13 crore, the Customs said.

The passenger was intercepted at the Mumbai international airport on suspicion on August 28 and was taken to a state-run hospital.

The Mumbai Customs department has arrested a passenger from Ghana at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for trying to smuggle cocaine into India by hiding it in 87 capsules which he had swallowed.

The value of the 1,300-gram cocaine recovered from the passenger is Rs 13 crore, the Customs said.

The passenger was intercepted at the Mumbai international airport on suspicion on August 28 and was taken to a state-run hospital.

“The pax, who is from Ghana landed at the Mumbai Airport, where he was intercepted by the Customs officials on suspicion. During the search, officials did not find anything in his luggage, but during the investigation, the officials found that he had swallowed 87 capsules containing Cocaine,” said a tweet posted from Mumbai Customs-III handle.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...Premium
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ DayPremium
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

He was admitted to a state-run hospital, where he ejected those capsules over three days.

More from Mumbai

The passenger has been arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and a probe is underway, it said.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 03:19:08 pm
Next Story

Mumtaz on Anushka Sharma facing flak for Virat Kohli’s slump in form: ‘Why are Bollywood actresses never praised when their husbands do well?’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

'Appalled' by Sitharaman's 'unruly' conduct with Collector, says KTR

'Appalled' by Sitharaman's 'unruly' conduct with Collector, says KTR

India, Pak will keep an eye on the over rate during the Super 4 match. Here's why

India, Pak will keep an eye on the over rate during the Super 4 match. Here's why

Actor Nora Fatehi questioned for 7 hours in extortion case against conman Sukesh

Actor Nora Fatehi questioned for 7 hours in extortion case against conman Sukesh

Sri Lanka's ex-prez returns home, gets security, bungalow from govt

Sri Lanka's ex-prez returns home, gets security, bungalow from govt

CPI(ML)-free Kavita Krishnan stirs up fiery Left debate

CPI(ML)-free Kavita Krishnan stirs up fiery Left debate

Watch: Indian man racially abused in Poland, called ‘parasite', 'invader'

Watch: Indian man racially abused in Poland, called ‘parasite', 'invader'

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Vikrant sails, push for 3rd aircraft carrier now

Vikrant sails, push for 3rd aircraft carrier now

Premium
‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad
Most Read

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad

Premium
Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement