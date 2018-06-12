Mumbai Customs Division IGST refund drive till June 14

IGST refunds require electronic validation of data declared in the Shipping Bill, which provides proof of export. (Representational image) IGST refunds require electronic validation of data declared in the Shipping Bill, which provides proof of export. (Representational image)

Reported by Dhruv Johri

The Mumbai Customs Division, which has distributed over Rs 6,467 crore in the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) refunds, is currently trying to clear all pending applications. Of the 6,063 refund requests filed since the Goods and Services Tax (GST) took effect, the division has processed 5,224.

The department’s ‘Special Refund Fortnight’ is aimed at processing all applications, especially those pending due to technical discrepancies. The drive will end on June 14.

IGST refunds require electronic validation of data declared in the Shipping Bill, which provides proof of export.

