Mumbai: Customs dept seizes 1.8 kg gold, 60K USD from three

MUMBAI CUSTOMS department on Friday intercepted and seized 1.8 kilogram of gold and 60,000 USD from three persons — two Mumbai residents and a Sudanese national — in two separate instances.

Officials said they have been arrested under relevant sections of Customs Act. According to police officials, the foreigner was arrested right after arrival from Sudan via Dubai.

The authorities checked the luggage of the Sudanese national and seized gold weighing 1,861 grams valued at Rs 75,54,337.

In another instance, the Customs department intercepted and caught an employee of a company providing wheel chairs at the airport while he was carrying a bag containing US dollars.

“The employee was supposed to hand over the cash to another person in Mumbai who was going to take a flight to Dubai the same day. The receiver was going to smuggle 60,000 USD in cash,” said an officer.