Thursday, April 15, 2021
Latest news

Mumbai curfew: BMC allows 24-hours food delivery, movement of house helps

Under the guidelines, an extension of those issued on April 7 when a few restrictions were initially imposed, liquor shops can do home deliveries between 7 am to 8 pm.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
April 15, 2021 7:41:19 am
Night curfew is imposed in Mumbai on April 14, 2021 (Express Photo: Pradip Das)

With a curfew in place, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has clarified that some categories of essential workers will remain exempt from the restrictions that have been imposed since Wednesday night.

In guidelines issued late Wednesday, BMC has allowed 24-hours online delivery of foods and essential supplies, and movement of domestic staff such as house helps, drivers, and medical attendants from 7 am to 8 pm. Those who have to write exams will be allowed to step out, and eye clinics and opticians will also remain open from 7 am to 8 pm.

On April 14, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray issued an order to impose strict restrictions in the state. Barring essential services, Thackeray has restricted all other activities in a bid to control Covid-19 cases. The curfew will be imposed till 7 am on May 1.

The BMC has said that if anyone is found violating the norms, action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) will be initiated.

