Mumbai CSMT FOB collapse: 42 BMC engineers on mass leave to protest retd chief engineer’s arrest

More that 40 engineers from the BMC’s bridges department stayed away from work on the second day on Friday, to protest against the arrest of former chief engineer SO Kori in connection with the CSMT foot overbridge collapse on March 14.

Kori, who was the senior of the two BMC officials from the same department who were arrested earlier, was produced before the metropolitan magistrate court on Tuesday and sent to the custody of Azad Maidan police till May 10. Kori was in-charge of the department until he retired in December last year. He was arrested on charges of negligence.

After Kori’s arrest, at least 42 engineers from the bridges department went on mass leave, claiming that the arrest of senior officials would affect the morale of other engineers, who are already overburdened and do their job honestly.

This move is likely to affect the ongoing re-audit of bridges across the city.

Seven people were killed and 33 others injured in the FOB collapse. So far, police have arrested four people, including a consultant, two engineers and a former chief engineer of bridges in the case.