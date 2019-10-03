Mumbai: CSMT-Bandra local train coach derails; 12 trains cancelled for over two hours

One Coach of a Mumbai local train derailed on Wednesday morning after one of its wheels came loose. Railway officials said no one was harmed in the incident, but services on the line were suspended for more than two-and-a-half hours. A senior administrative grade (SAG) level inquiry will be conducted into the incident, ordered by the General Manager of the Western Railway (WR).

Advertising

According to officials, the wheel of a CSMT-Bandra local train came off between Mahim and King’s Circle stations around 11.30 am. It took more than two hours in removing the local train from the spot. Officials said the third coach from the Bandra end got derailed. According to information provided by the WR’s public relations officer, around 1.30 pm, a local train was removed from the spot and sent to Kandivali car shed for repairs.

The public relations officer of the WR said, “The wheel of one front trolley of a coach of CSMT-Bandra local train derailed between King’s Circle and Mahim stations about 11.28 am. No injury has been reported so far. Restoration is being undertaken.” The officer also added that the cause of the derailment had not been found yet.

During the restoration of the service between Bandra-CSMT, commuters were allowed to travel on the main line.

Advertising

However, services between CSMT-Panvel were running as usual. Around 2 pm, services between Bandra and CSMT were restored. After the coach got derailed, commuters who were in the train walked till the next station between Mahim and King’s Circle. According to Shivaji Sutar, CPRO, CR, the first train for Bandra on harbour line departed at 3.32 pm. The CR looks after the harbour line operations. So, an inquiry will be conducted by both divisions.

During the restoration, 12 trains were cancelled. However, due to a public holiday, trains were plying according to the Sunday time table, said a senior official from the CR, as a result of which, the number of cancellations was lower.