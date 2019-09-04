Mumbai: CSMT adjudged ‘Best Swachh Iconic Place’

The CSMT has been adjudged the ‘Best Swachh Iconic Place’ in India by the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation. The award will be given at a ceremony on September 6 during Swachh Mahotsav at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. CSMT competed for the award with 30 other places. The award will be received by the Ministry of Railways along with BMC and CSR partner.