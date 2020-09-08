Mumbai: CSMIA gets accreditation under ACI health programme

CSMIA has become the first Indian airport to receive such accreditation, it said in a statement.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Monday announced its accreditation under the Airport Council International (ACI) Health Accreditation programme. CSMIA has become the first Indian airport to receive such accreditation, it said in a statement.

“…In adherence to the norms of the government and regulatory bodies, CSMIA ensures stringent screening, social distancing, mandatory compliance with wearing PPEs and required gears, sanitisation and disinfection processes,” said the statement.

CSMIA has adopted innovations to promote contactless experience throughout the airport as well as other initiatives like installation of glass partitions on all counters, strategic placement of hand sanitisers and sanitisation of cabs across the airport, it added.

To combat the impact of the pandemic, several international aviation bodies have put forth recommendations to support and uplift operations at the airports. The Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) Programme launched by ACI in July 2020, assesses the new health measures and procedures adopted by airports as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. In accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) Council Aviation Recovery Task Force (CART) recommendations, the programme assesses procedures like cleaning and disinfection, physical distancing, staff protection, physical layout, passenger communications and passenger facilities.

