Nearly 39 lakh passengers travelled across India during July-Sept via Mumbai airport

In line with the recovery in demand for air travel, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has seen a gradual growth in passenger numbers with a total of nearly 39 lakh (38,96,380) passengers travelling across India via the airport between July and September this year, an analysis by the Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) has shown. MIAL, controlled by the Adani group, operates the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

The highest passenger movement was witnessed along western India (Goa, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and other cities) with over 12,46,230 passengers travelling via CSMIA. This was closely followed by northern India that saw over 11,49,420 passengers, while 10,69,320 passengers from the south and over 4,31,410 passengers from the east travelled via the airport.

Comparatively, in April-June 2021, only 4,74,830 passengers transited through CSMIA from West India, while North India led with over 6,29,170 travellers. Approximately 4,81,150 and 3,32,420 passengers were seen travelling to southern and eastern India.

Passenger flow from the western region, hence, saw the highest increase compared to the other three regions, with 162 per cent rise. This is followed by the southern region which witnessed a 122 per cent jump. Travellers from the north witnessed an 83 per cent increase, whereas the east saw a 30 per cent rise in passenger traffic through CSMIA.

With 2,89,425 passengers, Delhi emerged as the top destination in north India with the most travellers, followed by Chandigarh and Lucknow. In the south, Bengaluru saw the highest number of passengers with over 3,18,310 travellers, closely followed by Hyderabad and Chennai.

Kolkata was the destination most travelled to in the east with over 1,49,070 passengers, followed by Bhubaneswar and Patna; while Goa hosted a total of over 2,76,790 passengers, making it the top destination in the west, followed by Ahmedabad and Nagpur.

During this period, passenger flow was higher on weekdays compared to weekends in all four regions of the country, with weekdays witnessing over 21,42,490 passengers and weekends witnessing over 17,53,890 passengers at CSMIA.

Bareilly in the north and Gwalior, Kishangarh and Mundra in the west are the new destinations that CSMIA has connected in this period. Currently, nine domestic and 32 international airlines fly from the airport. Among the domestic flights, 35 per cent cater to destinations in the west, 28 per cent to places in the north, 27 per cent to the south and 10 per cent towards destinations in the eastern part of the country.

In all four regions, IndiGo, Vistara and Air India emerged as the airlines catering to the most number of passengers during this period.

With airlines now allowed to operate at full capacity, upcoming festivals like Diwali and Christmas, and passengers themselves feeling more comfortable with travelling amid the pandemic, a strong rise in passenger traffic is expected in the coming months, an airport spokesperson said.