Mumbai cruise drug bust case: Aryan Khan’s bail plea hearing to continue today

A special court Thursday will continue to hear the arguments on the bail pleas filed by Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

On Wednesday, 10 days since Aryan was arrested along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmum Dhamecha, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) opposed the bail plea filed by Aryan Khan, saying the probe so far has revealed his role in the conspiracy and illicit procurement and consumption of drugs.

The NCB in its affidavit also claimed that Aryan Khan was in touch with some persons, who appear to be a part of an international drug network for procurement of drugs. Further probe is on with regard to financial transactions done abroad, the agency said.

“During initial investigation, some international linkages pertinent to this applicant (Aryan Khan) have been unearthed which prima facie indicate towards illicit drug procurement. The investigation requires sufficient time so as to approach the foreign agency concerned,” the affidavit said.

The NCB also submitted in the affidavit that the case of each of the accused cannot be considered individually or separately, as prima facie investigation reveals that there is a close link/nexus among all the accused, including Aryan Khan, for conspiracy to commit offences.

Calling the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) allegations of “illicit drug trafficking” against Aryan as “inherently absurd”, his lawyer said a reformative approach is needed, as his client has suffered enough.

Senior lawyer Amit Desai said that the “very serious and frightening” term of “illicit drug trafficking” was being dumped on Aryan, though no drug or other material were recovered from him. The NCB opposed bail to Aryan and two others stating that though no drugs were found on him, he cannot be looked at in isolation and that it was investigating an “international drugs connection”.

Appearing for Aryan, Desai said NCB officers searched Aryan on the cruise and found nothing.

“As far as Aryan Khan is concerned, there may have been information that he was in possession of drugs but that was clearly wrong. Aryan had zero (drugs) and there is also no material to connect him with the others from whom the agency claims drugs were recovered,” Desai said. He added that the only connection the NCB has claimed is that a small quantity of 6 gm of charas was found on Merchant.

Desai said that the NCB has attempted to create an impression that there is an “intrinsic connection” between others arrested in the case and Aryan. “There is a very frightening and serious term which they are dumping on Aryan of ‘illicit drug trafficking’… There is nothing even remotely suggesting that this boy is involved in illicit drug trafficking.”

“They have not even charged me under Section 27(A) pertaining to it. The NCB has put everyone in the same case, including peddlers and foreigners, and is claiming illicit drug trafficking,” Desai argued on behalf of Aryan.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing NCB, said Aryan’s WhatsApp chats allegedly show a discussion on bulk quantity of hard drugs with a foreign national, which could not have been for personal consumption alone.

“We are checking with the Ministry of External Affairs to find out if we can locate the person to carry out further investigation,” Singh told the court. He added that the fact that no drugs were recovered from Aryan was “inconsequential”, as he is charged with conspiracy and past chats denote that he was consuming drugs over the last few years.