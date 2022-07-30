Man arrested for duping hotel sales manager of 420 gm of gold

July 30, 2022 11:18:12 pm
The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested a man from Bengaluru for allegedly duping a sales manager working with city-based Orchid hotel of 420 gm gold worth around Rs 21 lakh.
The police said that Pugal Aarmugam Vasan duped Manisha Jain on the pretext of organising an event in the hotel’s banquet hall. Vasan allegedly met Jain in the hotel on July 16 to book a banquet hall.
“Vasan claimed that they were launching a T-shirt and another product, for which they wanted a hall.
Around 40-50 guests were expected to attend the event, he said,” said a Crime Branch officer.
Vasan allegedly told Jain they also wanted to give return gifts to all their guests. “He enquired whether the hotel could arrange for gold coins… Vasan managed to win her confidence to such an extent that she offered the gold coins that she had bought on her own. She thought that he was working for a businessman and hoped to earn a profit,” said the officer.
On July 18, Jain’s brother met Vasan to hand over the gold coins. “They met at a Andheri hotel… Vasan took the bag full of gold coins and escaped on the pretext of getting cash,” said the officer.
When Vasan did not return and pick up calls, the matter was reported to the Vile Parle police station. A case on charges of criminal breach of trust and cheating was registered. The Crime Branch started a parallel probe into the case.
“We traced him to Coimba-tore. When a team was on way, we came to know that he is in Bengaluru… The team went there and took Vasan in custody,” said the officer. He was brought to Mumbai and arrested on Tuesday.
