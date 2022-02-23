Mumbai crime branch to record statement of DCP in extortion case

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police will be recording the statement of DCP (Zone II) in connection with the case related to extortion of angadias or couriers in December.

The police have already registered an FIR against three police officers from LT Marg police station which comes under Zone II. While two officers have been arrested, one inspector is on the run.

A senior officer of Mumbai police said that since the LT Marg police station falls under Zone II, they will be recording statements of senior officers including the DCP to find out if the complaints linked to extortion had been brought to his notice and if any action was taken on the complaint. The zonal DCP has currently gone on sick leave.

Two police officers have so far been arrested while another inspector is wanted in the extortion and robbery case registered against them by the Additional Commissioner of Police Dilip Sawant (south region).

Police said the three officers illegally detained some Angadia businessmen from the Bhuleshwar area in south Mumbai for four days and extorted money under the pretext of taking action against them. They also threatened to inform the Income Tax department about their business transactions.

The two arrested officers currently in police custody are Assistant Police Inspector Nitin Kadam and Sub-Inspector Samadhan Jamdade. Another Inspector, Om Vangate, is wanted in the case. The three officers were posted at LT Marg police station in Mumbai.

A case was registered early on Saturday under relevant sections of extortion, robbery and wrongful restraint at LT Marg police station. Subsequently, the investigation was handed over to the Crime Intelligence Unit of the crime branch, who then arrested the two police officers.