Mumbai Crime Branch summons Param Bir Singh on October 12

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Saturday issued a notice to former commissioner Param Bir Singh, instructing him to appear before the investigating officer for an inquiry pertaining to an extortion case on October 12.

The complainant in the case is Bimal Agarwal, a hotelier and a civic contractor.

Agarwal has allegedly told the police that Singh and dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze – currently in jail for his alleged involvement in the Ambani bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case – extorted cash and valuables worth Rs 11.92 lakh from him.

The case was initially registered at Goregaon police station on charges of extortion, criminal conspiracy and common intention, following which the probe was transferred to Crime Branch Unit XI.

The investigating agency subsequently issued a notice to Singh and as no one was present at his official residence in Walkeshwar, the notice was pasted on his door, directing him to appear before it on October 12. The authorities said a team has also been sent to Singh’s Chandigarh residence to serve him the notice.

So far, five FIRs have been registered against Singh at different police stations in Maharashtra, while a lookout circular has been issued against him. Also, two open inquiries are being conducted by the state Anti Corruption Bureau.