Mumbai Crime Branch questions Kapil Pandit over ‘plot to kill Salman Khan’

A joint team from the Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch on Friday questioned Kapil Pandit, who was arrested by the Punjab Police in connection with the Siddhu Moosewala murder case.

Pandit had told the Punjab Police about a recce conducted by him and his associates at actor Salman Khan’s farmhouse in Panvel where they had allegedly planned to kill the latter.

“We want to know from Pandit the exact dates of the recce conducted by them and the room they rented, apart from other details. Another team will cross verify these details. If we find enough evidence, we may register an offence and take their custody,” said an officer from the Mumbai crime branch.

The police team, comprising officers from unit IX and the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch, had left for Punjab on Thursday.

Pandit, along with his associate Deepak Mundi, a shooter in the Moosewala case, and another associate Rajinder Joker, were arrested by Punjab Police while they were trying to escape to Nepal.

According to the Punjab Police, Pandit told them that he along with other associates Santosh Jadhav and Sachin Thapan, had come to stay at a rented room in Panvel as it was on the route that Khan took from his residence to his farmhouse. The accused resided there for a month-and-a-half where they checked the access road, noted the potholes on the road as well as the speed of the actor’s vehicle.

Pandit further told police that they posed as Salman Khan’s fans and tried to befriend the staff of his house so they could know the time of the actor’s coming and going as well as the people who would accompany him. But the plan eventually fizzled out, he allegedly told police.

The Mumbai Police officer said associates of Lawrence Bishnoi arrested by the Delhi Police in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case had made similar claims but the information given by Pandit is more specific.