Mumbai crime branch closes probe into musician Karan Joseph’s death

Four years after musician Karan Joseph (29) allegedly died by suicide, the Mumbai crime branch has closed the case. Joseph had allegedly jumped to his death from the 13th floor home of his friend and music producer Rishi Shah in Bandra on September 9, 2017.

After Joseph’s family members alleged that Shah had driven Joseph to commit suicide, the Bandra police registered a case of abetment to suicide against unknown persons but could not find any evidence against anyone.

Unit V of the crime branch, which had subsequently been assigned the case, filed a ‘C Summary’ report in a local court earlier this week. A ‘C Summary’ report means the case is neither false nor true but was filed due to some mistake.

A police officer said the investigation took a long time because the police had to wait for forensic reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory in Kalina, which they had approached to retrieve data from the mobile phones of Joseph and a few others.

As part of its investigation, the crime branch recorded the statements of Joseph’s friends and family members, and went through the WhatsApp chats between Joseph and Shah. A medical team also recreated the scene of the alleged crime by throwing a dummy having the same height and weight as Joseph from Shah’s home to confirm that he himself jumped to his death and was not pushed down.

The Bandra police, which had initially booked a case of accidental death, registered an FIR on charges of abetment to suicide based on a complaint by Joseph’s father. Later, when the police did not arrest anyone, his family members approached the then Mumbai police commissioner, Datta Padsalgikar, who transferred the case to the crime branch.