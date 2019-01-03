Mumbai: Crime branch officer caught accepting bribe remanded in police custody till January 4

A MUMBAI Crime Branch officer arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for accepting a bribe of Rs 22 lakh was remanded in police custody till January 4 by a special court on Wednesday.

Anand Bhoir, attached with Unit 10 of the crime branch, was arrested on Tuesday following a complaint lodged by a liquor shopowner last week.

The complainant, who has a shop in south Mumbai, had told the police that 43-year-old Bhoir had come to his shop on December 29 and asked him to sit in an Innova car, where he saw another man sitting with handcuffs.

The ACB claimed that Bhoir had told the complainant that his name had cropped up during a probe into seizing of illegal foreign-made liquor and demanded Rs 25 lakh to settle the same.

According to the complaint, Bhoir made the shopowner sit in the car and asked if he knew the handcuffed person. When the complainant said that he did not, Bhoir asked him if the person was an acquaintance of his brother. They then drove to the complainant’s home.

The shopowner claimed that Bhoir called up his father and said that money had to be paid to ensure that the complainant is not in trouble. The shopowner then told Bhoir that he had to urgently travel to Hong Kong and that he would pay the money once he returns. When he returned, the shopowner contacted ACB and a trap was laid, following which, Bhoir and his associate, Rambabu Yadav, were arrested on Tuesday.

The ACB said that Bhoir’s car is yet to be recovered. Officers added that they wanted to investigate whether any senior police personnel were involved in the case, as a result of which Bhoir’s custody has been sought. While the special court sent Bhoir for police custody till January 4, Yadav was sent to judicial

custody.