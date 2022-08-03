scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Mumbai crime branch moves to get ‘old hands’ to reinvigorate probe unit

The 1,000-personnel strong Mumbai crime branch has traditionally conducted parallel probes into major cases registered by police stations across the city.

Written by Mohamed Thaver | Mumbai |
August 3, 2022 1:49:13 am
Mumbai police, Mumbai police crime branch,Sachin Waze, Antilia bomb scare, Mumbai latest news, Mumbai, Indian ExpressThe crime branch is headed by a joint commissioner followed by two deputy commissioners of police (DCP)-rank officers. (file)

A YEAR after the “clean up” of the Mumbai crime branch as part of which officers who had been around for more than five years were moved out, the new Mumbai Police Commissioner, Vivek Phansalkar, now wants some of the non-controversial “old hands” back in the unit, considered one of the premier investigating agencies in the country.

IPS officer Hemant Nagrale had carried out a shake-up of the crime branch after he took charge as the Mumbai Police Commissioner in March 2021 in the aftermath of the Antilia terror threat case. Following the case, the force was tainted by the arrest of crime branch officer Sachin Waze and the shunting out of then Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

A senior officer told The Indian Express: “We want to reinvigorate the crime branch that had traditionally relied on officers with a good network in the city and experience in crime detection. In the process of clearing up some bad apples from the crime branch, which was the need at one point, the crime branch is left with relatively junior officers who are also new to the city. It would help to have some officers with experience guide them.”

The officer, though, said that a strict strict screening process will be put in place before the officers are inducted back in the crime branch. “We will be checking their past record, whether they face any allegations. Besides, thorough checks will be made on their working style by talking to their past section heads and colleagues. If we do not get any negative report, we will get them back,” the officer added. The officer clarified that the list will include officers who had been transferred out of the crime branch even in the years preceding the mass transfer following the Antilia case.

Soon after taking charge last year, Nagrale had transferred 84 police officers out of which 65 belonged to the crime branch units. This was mainly prompted by the realisation of the apparent unbridled powers the then assistant police inspector (API) Waze enjoyed during his tenure with the crime branch. He was one of the few officers to head the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the crime branch as an API rank officer instead of the usual police inspector rank officer who helmed the unit.

The 1,000-personnel strong Mumbai crime branch has traditionally conducted parallel probes into major cases registered by police stations across the city. Since police stations are burdened with handling law and order issues among other responsibilities, the crime branch is expected to take a lead on investigations.

The crime branch is headed by a joint commissioner followed by two deputy commissioners of police (DCP)-rank officers. Each of the 12 zones of the city have a crime branch unit in addition to specialised units like the Anti-Extortion Cell and Property Cell among others.

The crime branch has been instrumental in solving high-profile cases. From being involved in probe in the Shakti Mill gang rape case and J Dey murder case to playing a part in getting back gangsters like Ravi Pujari and Ejaz Lakdawala to India from their hideouts in foreign countries, the crime branch has played a key role in bringing several cases to conclusion.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 01:49:13 am

