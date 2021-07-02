Mumbai Crime Branch arrests one person with 24 kg ganja worth Rs 5 lakh

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested one person with 24 kg ganja worth Rs five lakh from Malad. The police suspects that Firoz Sayyad alias Fuga had procured the contraband from another state and was going to supply it to small time peddlers in the city.

An officer said that on Wednesday, Crime Branch (Unit XI) received reliable information that a suspicious looking person carrying a nylon carry bag was in Hathi Garden Area, Malavani.

A team, comprising PI Patil, API Ghone and API Jadhav, was sent to verify the information in front of panchas (witnesses).

At 6.45 pm, the team set up a trap and apprehended the person. On searching his bag, they found 1.2 kg of ganja in his possession.

After interrogation, the team also searched a room in Malvani Malad West, where they found 22 kg and 660 grams of ganja. Accordingly, a case was registered against the accused.

Senior Inspector Vinayak Chavan said the accused was being further interrogated to learn more about the operation.