Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Mumbai crime branch busts racket reselling expired cosmetic products

An officer said three teams from the Mumbai crime branch conducted simultaneous raids at seven godowns located at Goregaon, Crawford market and Dana Bunder in south Mumbai.

The products the teams seized were worth Rs 3.28 crore.(File)

The Mumbai crime branch Monday conducted raids at three godowns in the city and arrested one person for allegedly importing expired cosmetic products from abroad. The accused used to allegedly add stickers on the expired product’s date and sell them in the city.

An officer said three teams from the Mumbai crime branch conducted simultaneous raids at seven godowns located at Goregaon, Crawford market and Dana Bunder in south Mumbai. The godowns were linked to the firms National Impex and MS International.

The products the teams seized were worth Rs 3.28 crore. An official said when questioned, the manager of one of the godowns, Ashraf Ali (39), told them that majority of these products were imported from China.

Ali is alleged to have told the police how the expiry date was amended and the products sold in the market. Following this, an offence was registered and he was placed under arrest. The police also issued a notice to the 78-year-old owner of three of the godowns to appear before them. An officer said the owner has nearly four shops across the city from where these products were sold.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 08:39:05 pm
