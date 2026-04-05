Mumbai Anti-Extortion Cell arrests two suspects attempting to extort a person by using forged PM letter

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The Anti-Extortion Cell of Mumbai crime branch have arrested two people for allegedly forging a letter bearing the signature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attempting to extort Rs. 4 lakh from a social worker. The accused were arrested while they came to accept the extortion amount in Worli on Saturday evening.
The arrested accused were identified as Tausif Patel, 44 and Siddhinath Pandey alias Sunil, 43, both residents of Goregaon.
According to police, the complainant runs an NGO providing educational support to underprivileged children and also assists old age homes and orphanages. The accused allegedly approached the complainant posing as journalists in the month of March through social media.
Patel allegedly sent a voice note on WhatsApp offering to arrange a birthday greeting letter from the Prime Minister’s Office. A forged congratulatory letter was sent to the complainant on March 20 and the accused allegedly started pressuring the complainant to pay Rs. 4 lakh. The complainant shared the letter on social media but deleted it after a few friends raised concerns that the letter looked suspicious, said a police officer.
The accused continuously demanded money from the victim by repeatedly sending voice notes and messages. The complainant approached the Worli police and registered a case against them under the charges of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy and extortion and the case was transferred to the Anti-Extortion Cell for further investigation. An official of the AEC laid a trap and arrested the accused while they came to collect the ransom amount. Further investigation is going on.
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