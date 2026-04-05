Mumbai Anti-Extortion Cell arrests two suspects attempting to extort a person by using forged PM letter

The Anti-Extortion Cell of Mumbai crime branch have arrested two people for allegedly forging a letter bearing the signature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attempting to extort Rs. 4 lakh from a social worker. The accused were arrested while they came to accept the extortion amount in Worli on Saturday evening.

The arrested accused were identified as Tausif Patel, 44 and Siddhinath Pandey alias Sunil, 43, both residents of Goregaon.

According to police, the complainant runs an NGO providing educational support to underprivileged children and also assists old age homes and orphanages. The accused allegedly approached the complainant posing as journalists in the month of March through social media.