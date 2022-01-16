Mumbai: Crane collapses while installing metro girder, driver dies

The driver of a crane died after it collapsed while installing a girder of a Mumbai metro line at Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Lovedeep Ravindra Singh (35), driver of the 500-tonne capacity crane employed for construction work at the JVLR by the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA).

According to the police, the incident happened around 6 am near JVLR signal on a service road at Kanjurmarg where the installation of the girder was going on using two cranes. One of the cranes tilted to one side as the soil sank and subsequently it collapsed. The driver was stuck under the crane and had to be pulled out using another crane.

The victim was rushed to the Rajawadi hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

The Kanjurmarg police have registered an accidental death report and are probing it further. The police said the girder too collapsed but no one was injured.