Several injured after crane collapses in Mumbai’s Kurla

Six of the injured were admitted to Sion Hospital, while two were admitted to Kurla Bhabha Hospital in Mumbai.

By: Express News Service
1 min readUpdated: Aug 21, 2026 08:48 AM IST
Mumbai Crane collapseMumbai crane collapse: The crane arm nearly broke in half after an accident ahead of an evacuation operation (Ganesh Shirsekar).
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Several people were injured on Friday morning after a crane collapsed in Mumbai’s Kurla. According to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Junior Engineer of L Ward in Kurla’s Qureshi Nagar, who was present at the site at the time of the incident, a team was about to begin an eviction/demolition operation at the location.

The accident occurred while the crane was being mounted using a hydraulic excavator.

Six of the injured were admitted to Sion Hospital, while two were admitted to Kurla Bhabha Hospital. Their condition is still unknown.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

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