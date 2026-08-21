Several injured after crane collapses in Mumbai’s Kurla

Mumbai crane collapse: The crane arm nearly broke in half after an accident ahead of an evacuation operation (Ganesh Shirsekar).

Several people were injured on Friday morning after a crane collapsed in Mumbai’s Kurla. According to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) Junior Engineer of L Ward in Kurla’s Qureshi Nagar, who was present at the site at the time of the incident, a team was about to begin an eviction/demolition operation at the location.

The accident occurred while the crane was being mounted using a hydraulic excavator.

Six of the injured were admitted to Sion Hospital, while two were admitted to Kurla Bhabha Hospital. Their condition is still unknown.

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