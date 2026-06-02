Fewer fines, no beat marshals: Mumbai’s crackdown on people feeding pigeons at kabutarkhanas runs out of steam

Even as Mumbai’s kabutarkhanas continue to remain at the centre of controversy, civic records show that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) crackdown against public pigeon feeding has slowed considerably in recent months.

The issue resurfaced last week after Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Mahesh Sawant demanded demolition of the Dadar Kabutarkhana, citing health concerns.

The BMC’s anti-pigeon feeding drive began last year after the Bombay High Court took cognisance of the health risks associated with large-scale pigeon feeding across the city. The court had observed that pigeon droppings and feathers could lead to respiratory ailments and pulmonary disorders among citizens, following which the civic body imposed restrictions on feeding pigeons in public spaces and around kabutarkhanas.

Kabutarkhanas are public spaces, often located on traffic islands, where pigeon feeding has traditionally taken place in Mumbai. Feeding pigeons is considered a pious act in several religious communities, and kabutarkhanas have existed in various parts of the city since the colonial era.

Feeding pigeons is considered a pious act in several religious communities, and kabutarkhanas have existed in various parts of the city since the colonial era. (Graphics generated using AI) Feeding pigeons is considered a pious act in several religious communities, and kabutarkhanas have existed in various parts of the city since the colonial era. (Graphics generated using AI)

Typically, these structures consist of a fenced area with a water fountain or dispenser at the centre. People feed pigeons by throwing grains from outside the enclosure, while birds gather within the traffic island. Apart from kabutarkhanas, pigeon feeding is also common on roadsides and in public parks.

According to BMC data, only 19 cases of penalties for pigeon feeding in public places have been registered till April this year. Of these, 13 cases were recorded in January, three in April, two in March and one in February. In contrast, the civic body had penalised more than 300 people last year, including over 200 between July and August immediately after the High Court order came into effect.

Civic data further shows that the BMC has recovered Rs 11,500 in penalties so far this year. In comparison, the civic body had collected Rs 68,700 between July and August last year by penalising 141 people. Under BMC by-laws, feeding pigeons in public spaces attracts a penalty ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

Story continues below this ad

Speaking to The Indian Express, civic officials maintained that the drop in penalties reflects a decline in instances of public pigeon feeding. “After the BMC began cracking down on violators last year, awareness increased and many people refrained from feeding pigeons in public spaces,” an official said.

However, officials admitted that enforcement remains inconsistent due to manpower constraints. “We agree the issue has not stopped entirely. We do not have adequate manpower for hyperlocal monitoring. Often, pigeon feeding takes place in lanes and bylanes, which does not come to our notice,” the official added.

At present, the city’s erstwhile kabutarkhanas remain defunct and covered with tarpaulin sheets. In October last year, citing respect for religious sentiments, the BMC had announced four alternative pigeon-feeding sites at Aarey Colony, Gorai, Versova and Wadala.

However, officials admitted that these designated sites have seen poor footfall. The Bombay High Court had also directed the BMC to install CCTV cameras to monitor “mischievous” feeders, deploy beat marshals or civic officials at feeding spots, and use nets to prevent pigeons from congregating.

Story continues below this ad

However, civic officials confirmed that no beat marshals have been appointed so far. The BMC had also proposed appointing NGOs to manage the designated feeding sites, but the appointments are yet to be made. “Why should the BMC spend public money to appoint NGOs for feeding pigeons? Such a move would contradict the civic body’s own by-laws, which penalise people for feeding pigeons in public spaces,” an official said.

Dadar Kabutarkhana may be converted into green space

A week after Sawant proposed demolition of the Dadar Kabutarkhana, civic officials said the BMC is considering transforming the site into a micro green zone. Built in 1933, the Dadar Kabutarkhana is managed by a local trust and has long been a landmark for bird feeders and members of religious communities.

“Since the kabutarkhana is currently covered with tarpaulin sheets, we are planning to replace them with transparent coverings to improve the aesthetics of the structure,” an official said.