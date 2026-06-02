Fewer fines, no beat marshals: Mumbai’s crackdown on people feeding pigeons at kabutarkhanas runs out of steam

Penalties have nosedived, designated feeding sites lie empty, and no beat marshals have been appointed, even as the Dadar Kabutarkhana row reignites the debate

Written by: Pratip Acharya
4 min readMumbaiUpdated: Jun 2, 2026 03:49 PM IST
kabutarkhanasKabutarkhanas are public spaces, often located on traffic islands, where pigeon feeding has traditionally taken place in Mumbai. (Express photo)
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Even as Mumbai’s kabutarkhanas continue to remain at the centre of controversy, civic records show that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) crackdown against public pigeon feeding has slowed considerably in recent months.

The issue resurfaced last week after Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Mahesh Sawant demanded demolition of the Dadar Kabutarkhana, citing health concerns.

The BMC’s anti-pigeon feeding drive began last year after the Bombay High Court took cognisance of the health risks associated with large-scale pigeon feeding across the city. The court had observed that pigeon droppings and feathers could lead to respiratory ailments and pulmonary disorders among citizens, following which the civic body imposed restrictions on feeding pigeons in public spaces and around kabutarkhanas.

Kabutarkhanas are public spaces, often located on traffic islands, where pigeon feeding has traditionally taken place in Mumbai. Feeding pigeons is considered a pious act in several religious communities, and kabutarkhanas have existed in various parts of the city since the colonial era.

kaburtana Feeding pigeons is considered a pious act in several religious communities, and kabutarkhanas have existed in various parts of the city since the colonial era. (Graphics generated using AI)

Typically, these structures consist of a fenced area with a water fountain or dispenser at the centre. People feed pigeons by throwing grains from outside the enclosure, while birds gather within the traffic island. Apart from kabutarkhanas, pigeon feeding is also common on roadsides and in public parks.

According to BMC data, only 19 cases of penalties for pigeon feeding in public places have been registered till April this year. Of these, 13 cases were recorded in January, three in April, two in March and one in February. In contrast, the civic body had penalised more than 300 people last year, including over 200 between July and August immediately after the High Court order came into effect.

Civic data further shows that the BMC has recovered Rs 11,500 in penalties so far this year. In comparison, the civic body had collected Rs 68,700 between July and August last year by penalising 141 people. Under BMC by-laws, feeding pigeons in public spaces attracts a penalty ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

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Speaking to The Indian Express, civic officials maintained that the drop in penalties reflects a decline in instances of public pigeon feeding. “After the BMC began cracking down on violators last year, awareness increased and many people refrained from feeding pigeons in public spaces,” an official said.

However, officials admitted that enforcement remains inconsistent due to manpower constraints. “We agree the issue has not stopped entirely. We do not have adequate manpower for hyperlocal monitoring. Often, pigeon feeding takes place in lanes and bylanes, which does not come to our notice,” the official added.

ALSO READ | From sacred tradition to shutdown: The history and end of Mumbai’s Kabutarkhanas

At present, the city’s erstwhile kabutarkhanas remain defunct and covered with tarpaulin sheets. In October last year, citing respect for religious sentiments, the BMC had announced four alternative pigeon-feeding sites at Aarey Colony, Gorai, Versova and Wadala.

However, officials admitted that these designated sites have seen poor footfall. The Bombay High Court had also directed the BMC to install CCTV cameras to monitor “mischievous” feeders, deploy beat marshals or civic officials at feeding spots, and use nets to prevent pigeons from congregating.

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However, civic officials confirmed that no beat marshals have been appointed so far. The BMC had also proposed appointing NGOs to manage the designated feeding sites, but the appointments are yet to be made. “Why should the BMC spend public money to appoint NGOs for feeding pigeons? Such a move would contradict the civic body’s own by-laws, which penalise people for feeding pigeons in public spaces,” an official said.

Dadar Kabutarkhana may be converted into green space

A week after Sawant proposed demolition of the Dadar Kabutarkhana, civic officials said the BMC is considering transforming the site into a micro green zone. Built in 1933, the Dadar Kabutarkhana is managed by a local trust and has long been a landmark for bird feeders and members of religious communities.

“Since the kabutarkhana is currently covered with tarpaulin sheets, we are planning to replace them with transparent coverings to improve the aesthetics of the structure,” an official said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Pratip Acharya
Pratip Acharya

Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai. Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in: Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting. City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region. Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis: National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis. Experience Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies: Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014). Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express. Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More

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