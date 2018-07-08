Mumbai: Crackdown on bill defaulters, 9 lakh consumers may lose power connections

Last year, too, the MSEDCL had cut off the connections of over 96,000 non-agricultural consumers in the state but the crack down on bill defaulters didn’t last long after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the discom to discontinue with it. (Representational Image) Last year, too, the MSEDCL had cut off the connections of over 96,000 non-agricultural consumers in the state but the crack down on bill defaulters didn’t last long after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the discom to discontinue with it. (Representational Image)

At least 9 lakh consumers stand to lose their electricity connections in and around Kalyan over non-payment of bills. In a major crackdown against bill defaulters, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has decided to go after the 9 lakh consumers who owe the discom a total of Rs 10 crore.

In June the discom has issued bills worth Rs 870 crore in its Kalyan circle, which includes Dombivli, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Diva and Kalwa. Out of this, Rs 10 crore was unpaid and lies in the form of arrears as around 9 lakh consumers have not paid their bills. They will now lose connection as the discom has started disconnecting the supply of defaulters.

In May alone, over 13,000 connections were cut, according to data from the state distribution company. These consumers will have to pay their outstanding as well as the reconnection charges to get their connection back.

The Indian Express had earlier reported that across Maharashtra bill defaulters owe the electricity distribution over Rs 38,000 crore. While the largest chunk of arrears comes from the agriculture sector as farmers owe the discom over Rs22,891 crore, in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the Kalyan circle has the highest arrears.

Last year, too, the MSEDCL had cut off the connections of over 96,000 non-agricultural consumers in the state but the crack down on bill defaulters didn’t last long after chief minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the discom to discontinue with it.

