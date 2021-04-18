Mumbai CP visits check nakas to distribute stickers

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale Sunday took out an awareness campaign on the colour coding system introduced by the police force to help motorists engaged in essential services to avoid traffic jams. He visited check nakas at Mulund and Dahisar, where he along with senior police officers distributed red, green and yellow colour stickers to motorists.

As part of the coding system, a circular sticker of a six-inch radius will have to be affixed on the vehicle’s front and rear windshield. The red stickers will be for essential vehicles carrying doctors, nurses, medical staff, medicines, ambulances, Covid-19 test kits and related medical equipment.

The green stickers will be for vehicles carrying essential food items like vegetables, grocery, dairy products, fruits, bakery etc. The yellow stickers will be for vehicles meant for other essential services provided by government employees like BMC, BEST, MTNL etc and the media. All other remaining essential services are included in this category.

Nagrale, through the media, appealed to all motorists engaged in essential services to put up these stickers on their car’s front and back screens, to ensure they get quick passage at check points and nakabandis at all arterial roads put up by 90-odd police stations in Mumbai.

“By Monday or Tuesday, we will be distributing many more stickers. But we appeal to all motorists engaged in essential services to ensure they get these on their own,” said Nagrale.

Additional Commissioner (East Region) Sanjay Darekar said,”We are spreading a lot of awareness. The system will help motorists supplying essential services to save a lot of time.”

Mumbai Police were initially finding it difficult to implement the new lockdown rules against motorists, which stipulated that persons cannot move in public places unless it’s for an essential reason.

While implementing this rule, police started stopping all vehicles at checkpoints and nakabandis to determine which of these were moving around the city for essential reasons. This led to huge traffic jams, causing essential vehicles like ambulances to get stuck and delayed. The colour coding system was introduced to combat this issue.

“We distributed thousands of stickers and have booked over 20 motorists on Sunday for lockdown violations at the Dahisar check naka. Being a Sunday, there was less of a crowd, but there will be a huge rush from Monday,” said Pravin Patil, senior inspector of Dahisar police station.