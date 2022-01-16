Mumbai Covid-19 wrap: Cases dip to 7,895; Dubai fliers don’t need seven-day quarantine

Mumbai recorded a continuing dip in Covid cases on Sunday, recording 7,895 new cases and 11 deaths against 10,661 recorded on Saturday. On Saturday too, the city recorded 11 deaths, the same as on Sunday, which was the highest one-day fatality recorded since July 2021.

The total number of patients discharged on Sunday were 21,025 and the total active cases as of Sunday evening stood at 60,371. The overall recovery rate in the city is 92 per cent, whereas the doubling rate of Covid cases is 48 days.

#CoronavirusUpdates

16th January, 6:00pm Positive Pts. (24 hrs) – 7895

Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) – 21025 Total Recovered Pts. – 9,20,387 Overall Recovery Rate – 92% Total Active Pts. – 60371 Doubling Rate – 48 Days Growth Rate (9 Jan – 15 Jan)- 1.40%#NaToCorona — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) January 16, 2022

The overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai from January 9, 2022 to January 15, 2022 is 1.40 per cent.

Seven-day quarantine not mandatory for international UAE passengers anymore

Seven-day quarantine, which was earlier mandatory for international passengers travelling from Dubai to Mumbai, will not be required for United Arab Emirates (UAE) travellers anymore.

On December 24, 2021, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had issued guidelines according to which all passengers who were arriving from Dubai, and were Mumbai residents, would have had to compulsorily undergo seven days of home quarantine. There was no need for RT-PCR test on arrival if they were fully vaccinated.

On Sunday, BMC issued an order which stated that travellers from United Arab Emirates (UAE) including Dubai to Mumbai would not be required to quarantine for seven days but would be required to show a negative RT-PCR report.

#AttentionTravelers Guidelines applicable to international travelers arriving from “Countries other than Countries at-risk” will be now also be applicable to travelers arriving from United Arab Emirates (UAE) including Dubai in Mumbai.#MyBMCUpdates #NaToCorona pic.twitter.com/O5Zz6SeSXn — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) January 16, 2022

“Guidelines applicable to international travellers arriving from “Countries other than Countries at-risk” will be made applicable to travellers arriving from United Arab Emirates (UAE) including Dubai,” the order stated.

The order will come into effect from midnight of January 17, 2022.