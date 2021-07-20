Mumbai: Due to vaccine shortage, only 58 state-run centres are open today

People stand in queue to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in Sion, Mumbai on July 14, 2021. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Due to the shortage of vaccines, only 58 state and BMC-run centres are operational for vaccination in Mumbai on Tuesday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that 50 per cent of the doses will be administered to those with online appointments, while the rest will be used for those who opt for walk-in registration.

Each centre has been given only 100 doses. There are 309 vaccination centers run by BMC and the state government. However, with limited stock, only 58 are operational today.

Officials said that as on Monday night, about 25,000 doses were available with the BMC. “We are expecting fresh stock on Wednesday,” said an official from the BMC.

Many citizens have complained that they are struggling to get a second dose of the vaccine due to the shortages at government centres.

On Monday, 76,016 people were inoculated in Mumbai. So far, 65.24 lakh people have been given the first dose of vaccine.

Earlier, the BMC had to suspend its vaccination drive at government centres due to the shortage.