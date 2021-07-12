Mumbai: Covid vaccination centres see long queues as drive resumes after 3 days

As 300 civic and state-run vaccination centres in Mumbai resumed inoculation after a gap of three days, serpentine queues were observed outside many on Monday. People were seen queuing up since 4 am outside centres for the jab. Most were waiting for their second doses.

With fresh stock received from the state government, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) resumed the Covid-19 vaccination drive at the state and civic-run centres across the city on Monday between 9 am and 5 pm. However, due to limited stock, some centres kept the number of jabs between 50 and 100 on Monday.

Immunisation drives at government centres were suspended on Friday and Saturday after the BMC ran out of vaccine stock. No drives are held on Sundays, as per the procedure.

On Saturday, the BMC received about 1.30 lakh doses, of which 85,000 are Covishield and more than 40,000 Covaxin, officials said.

The BMC has published a list of about 300 centres through its Twitter handle that will administer Covishield and Covaxin doses. These centres will allow 50 per cent walk-ins and the remaining 50 per cent through online appointments between 9 am and 5 pm.

Officials said that pregnant women can also take the jab from Monday at their nearest vaccination centre.

As per the BMC data, so far, 60.09 lakh people have got at least one vaccine shot. Of the total, only 12.37 lakh are fully vaccinated.