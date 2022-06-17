Mumbai: Infection among children, young adults on rise; 1 in 10 Covid-19 patients is under 20

With the upward spiral of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, doctors are observing a rise in infection among young children and adolescents. One in 10 patients detected with the infection is under 20, according to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). But unlike the second wave, the severity is less with a majority of patients remaining asymptomatic.

Out of 15,348 patients who contracted Covid-19 in Mumbai in the period June 6-16, a total of 1,640 or 10.6 per cent were children and young adults between the age of 0 and 19 years.

Data obtained by The Indian Express showed a total of 458 children between the age of 0-9 years contracted Covid-19 with a growth rate of 2.1 per cent — the highest recorded among other age groups between June 6 and 16. Similarly, in the last few days, 1,182 cases have been recorded in the age of 10-19 years with a spike of 2.0 per cent. Following this, the highest infection rate has been reported in the age group of 80-89 years (1.71 per cent) and 30-39 years (1.61 per cent).

“We are seeing patients of all ages, but many younger children are also being detected who were not affected in previous waves. School and college students over the age of 15 who have been vaccinated are being detected with Covid,” said Dr Bharesh Dedhia, chief, Department of Critical Care, PD Hinduja Hospital, Khar.

Dr Sunil Jain, consultant and head of emergency at Jaslok Hospital, said that out of his total treated patients, around 5 per cent were in the same young age group.

Doctors attribute the trend to reopening of schools, low vaccination rates, and lack of adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour. Dr Jain also pointed out poverty and malnutrition and lack of personal hygiene, which are making the children more vulnerable to Covid-19.

“Currently, children have resumed schools and colleges as the lockdown restrictions have been eased in Mumbai. Masks aren’t mandatory and people have got used to the new normal. But now since there is a movement of a large number of people, the cases are going up,” said Dr Suresh Birajdar, neonatologist and paediatrician, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar.

In adults, common symptoms include fever and cough. In more severe cases, patients can develop pneumonia and have trouble breathing. Although children can develop similar symptoms, doctors in the city haven’t witnessed any severe case as most children remain asymptomatic.

“Other symptoms include feeling very tired, shaking chills, headache, muscle aches, sore throat, a runny or stuffy nose, diarrhoea, or vomiting. Babies with Covid-19 might have trouble feeding. Children with underlying health issues are more prone to developing complications,” said Dr Jain.

Considering the distinct trend during the ongoing spike in the pandemic curve, doctors said that effective and equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines is a key policy priority. With the opening of the schools, doctors have advised the parents to get their wards vaccinated to contain any possible spread of the virus.

However, this comes at a time when Mumbai is faring one of the worst among the 36 districts in Maharashtra. Only 30% of the eligible children between the age of 12 and 14 years have taken the jab in Mumbai — the lowest coverage in the age group. In the age group of 18-15 years, 58 percent of the children have taken the first dose of vaccine.

“If the child is eligible, then get him/her vaccinated on priority. Benefits of Covid vaccinations far outweigh the minimal adverse effects. Therefore, parents should get their children jabbed on a priority basis. Vaccinations can reduce hospital admissions,” said Dr Birajdar.

The paediatric Covid task force is currently monitoring the growth rate and if the schools are following the laid-down Covid-19 protocols. They have also suggested forming committees at school level for the implementation of the guidelines.

“The sub-variants of Omicron that are detected in the state are mostly causing mild symptoms. Hospitalisation is minimal. So, there is no need to worry,” said Dr Bakul Parekh, member of the Covid-19 task force.