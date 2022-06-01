scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Must Read

‘Ramp up tests, vaccination’: BMC commissioner to staff as Covid-19 cases rise in Mumbai

Jumbo hospitals must be kept adequately staffed and on alert, Iqbal Singh Chahal told the BMC's health department.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
Updated: June 1, 2022 4:25:05 pm
Covid-19 test being conducted in Mumbai. (File)

With Mumbai witnessing a sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 cases – 505 cases were reported on Tuesday – Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has asked his staff to ramp up testing and vaccination.

In a message to his colleagues, Chahal said that with the monsoon also around the corner, there is a likelihood of more symptomatic Covid-19 cases. “Better to plan for the worst and hope for the best,” Chahal said.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

He told his staff to increase the number of tests on war-footing. Testing labs must be proactive and fully staffed, he said. Chahal also said that vaccination for children in the 12-18 age group and booster doses for adults should be ramped up.

Best of Express Premium
Gujarat: Bad loans under PM’s MUDRA scheme rise 69% in pandemic yearPremium
Gujarat: Bad loans under PM’s MUDRA scheme rise 69% in pandemic year
Explained: Reading GDP growth dataPremium
Explained: Reading GDP growth data
Explained: Gun violence’s rising toll among US childrenPremium
Explained: Gun violence’s rising toll among US children
Realty gains ground lost to Covid: Housing loan offtake upPremium
Realty gains ground lost to Covid: Housing loan offtake up
More Premium Stories >>

Jumbo hospitals must be kept adequately staffed and on alert, he told the BMC’s health department. He also directed that the jumbo facility at Malad be put to use on priority if the hospitalisation increases in the coming days. Private hospitals must be put on alert, the commissioner added.

Don't Miss |Iqbal Singh Chahal: Lauded for Mumbai’s Covid fightback, BMC head now empanelled as Secretary

Assistant commissioners in charge of wards must review the status of ward war rooms to ensure they are fully equipped with staff, medical teams and ambulances, Chahal said.

Additional municipal commissioners are told to visit jumbo hospitals in their jurisdictions to ensure these are ready for monsoon with dewatering pumps, structural stability certification, fire safety mechanism, housekeeping, catering, paramedical and medical staff, oxygen manufacturing plants and fully equipped with medicines.

More from Mumbai

Chahal has been running the BMC, the country’s richest municipal corporation, over the last two months as administrator as its term ended in March and elections are set to be held in September-October. Someone who is widely appreciated for his efforts to tackle Covid in the city, he was recently empanelled in the rank of secretary by the Government of India.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 01: Latest News
Advertisement