Mumbai: Covid rules for public places to prevail till December-end

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday extended till December end its order of registering FIRs against any person who does not follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour as mentioned in the November 27 order issued by the state, allowing only fully-vaccinated people in public places like shops, malls and cinema halls among others.

The order issued by Chaitanya S, DCP (Operations) and spokesperson for Mumbai Police, will be in force from 12 am on December 16 to 12 am of January 1, 2022.

As per the November 27 order issued by former chief secretary Sitaram Kunte, all people connected to any organisation, programme, event, show as well as service providers, participants, players, visitors, guests and customers will have to be fully vaccinated. Also, all shops, malls, markets and establishments will be manned only by fully vaccinated people.