Mumbai: 84 booked, 28 held in 24 hours for violating Covid rules

Mumbai police lodged 19 FIRs against 84 people on Saturday over violation of Covid-19 rules and night curfew order in the city. Total 28 people were arrested.

The police said of the 19 FIRs, nine were against several staffers of hotels, establishments and shops that did not maintain social distancing rules and operated beyond the time limit of 8 pm.

Another five FIRs were lodged over non-wearing of masks, while the remaining cases registered for gathering in public during night curfew, violating quarantine rules and using vehicles illegally.

Total 42 people were served notices, while 14 shown as wanted accused.

Since March last year when the nationwide lockdown had begun till Saturday, total 59,205 people have been booked, while 26,937 arrested. Another 23,138 have been served notices and 9,104 shown as wanted accused.

In all, 27,990 FIRs were registered over violation of Covid-19 norms.