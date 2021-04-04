scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 04, 2021
Latest news

Mumbai: 84 booked, 28 held in 24 hours for violating Covid rules

The police said of the 19 FIRs, nine were against several staffers of hotels, establishments and shops that did not maintain social distancing rules and operated beyond the time limit of 8 pm.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
April 4, 2021 6:38:48 pm
A health worker collects a nasal sample from a passenger for COVID-19 test, at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus in Mumbai, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

Mumbai police lodged 19 FIRs against 84 people on Saturday over violation of Covid-19 rules and night curfew order in the city. Total 28 people were arrested.

The police said of the 19 FIRs, nine were against several staffers of hotels, establishments and shops that did not maintain social distancing rules and operated beyond the time limit of 8 pm.

Another five FIRs were lodged over non-wearing of masks, while the remaining cases registered for gathering in public during night curfew, violating quarantine rules and using vehicles illegally.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Total 42 people were served notices, while 14 shown as wanted accused.

Since March last year when the nationwide lockdown had begun till Saturday, total 59,205 people have been booked, while 26,937 arrested. Another 23,138 have been served notices and 9,104 shown as wanted accused.

Click here for more

In all, 27,990 FIRs were registered over violation of Covid-19 norms.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 04: Latest News

Advertisement
x