BMC bans New Year celebrations in Mumbai

Amid the threat posed by Omicron and the rising Covid 19 cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday has banned any kind of New Year celebration –inside or in open spaces — in Mumbai.

“I, Dr IS Chahal, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, hereby direct that no New Year celebration programme/function/gathering/party/activity or happening in any closed or open space shall be allowed in municipal limits of Greater Mumbai,” read the order issued by the municipal commissioner on Friday. The order will come into force from midnight, December 25.

The Maharashtra government on Friday imposed fresh restrictions including prohibitory orders that ban assembly of people in groups of more than five from 9 pm to 6 am throughout public places.

The order issued by Chahal stated that as Greater Mumbai continues to be threatened with the spread of Covid-19 virus, especially the Omicron variant, and the rapid increase in the number of Covid positive cases in the Greater Mumbai in the current week, it is imperative not only to continue but also tighten the measures to prevent the rapid spread of the virus. The measures are also necessary to avoid a possible surge in the Covid-19 cases, especially considering upcoming Christmas and New Year gathering and with a view to prevent danger to human life, health, safety and to break the chain of transmission of virus effectively, the order said.