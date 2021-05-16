Mumbai: NMMC to float global tender for vaccines today

Since January 16, the NMMC had begun a vaccination drive for doctors, nurses, health workers, police and security personnel, corona warriors, senior citizens, people above 45 years of age and the 18 to 44 age group. (PTI/File)

AFTER BMC, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is set to become the second corporation in the state to float a global tender to procure Covid-19 vaccines.

The civic body will be floating a tender on Sunday to procure four lakh doses. The deadline for companies responding to the tender will be May 22. Officials said the finalised company will have to deliver the vaccines within two weeks of the issue of the work order.

Since January 16, the NMMC had begun a vaccination drive for doctors, nurses, health workers, police and security personnel, corona warriors, senior citizens, people above 45 years of age and the 18 to 44 age group.

Navi Mumbai has a population of around 15 lakh, of which an estimated 10.8 lakh people are above 18 years of age. Among them, only 2.51 lakh people have taken the first dose.

Against this backdrop, in view of the potential danger of the third wave of Covid-19, NMMC Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar decided to initiate a process of procuring vaccines as soon as possible by publishing a global tender.

“We are expecting the third wave around August-September. Before the third wave, we want to vaccinate all those above 50 years of age so that the intensity of the wave can be neutered,” Bangar said.

Last week, the Shiv Sena-controlled BMC had issued a global Expression of Interest for procurement of one crore doses of vaccines for Mumbai. Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday had spoken out against state agencies floating separate tenders for procurement of vaccines from the global market and called for the Centre to to float a single global tender.