Mumbai: Several doctors, nurses across city hospitals down with Covid

The sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai has not spared the healthcare workers as several doctors, nurses and paramedics have got infected across hospitals in the city, putting the healthcare system of the state capital under strain.

While over 65 doctors, including the dean, at JJ Hospital are learnt to have tested positive, 50 doctors and students from Sion hospital, 40 at KEM Hospital and more than 10 at BYL Nair Hospital are said to have been hit by the infection.

Avinash Dahiphale, president of central Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors of Maharashtra, who is studying at J J hospital, said, “We have 67 doctors from J J Hospital who have tested positive for Covid-19 and are admitted or are in isolation.”

He further added that while 50 doctors and students from Sion hospital have tested positive, 40 at KEM and seven at Cooper hospital have been infected.

When contacted, the dean of J J hospital, Dr Ravi Mankeshwar said, “I have tested positive for Covid-19 and am admitted at St. George hospital.’’

The acting dean of J J Hospital, Dr Eknath Pawar said, “We have informed the secretary of medical education about the staff affected due to Covid.”

Dr Mohan Joshi, dean of Sion Hospital, said, “We have about 50 doctors who are positive. Since they stay in hostels, we have isolated them (there).’’

The dean of BYL Nair Hospital, Dr Ramesh Bharmal said, “We have 11 residents who are Covid positive and have opened a ward for them.”

Acting dean of KEM hospital Dr Sangeeta Ravat said that 136 doctors, residents and MBBS students of KEM hospital and its medical colleges have tested positive for Covid-19, adding that the figures are likely to rise.

Even private hospitals have seen a rise in Covid-19 infections among doctors and other health workers.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Joy Chakravarty, the chief operations officer at Hinduja Hospital, said, “Many of our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, technicians and administrative staff have tested positive. We are ensuring strict isolation and other protocols.’’

Lilavati Hospital too has witnessed a rise in Covid cases among doctors and staff. Lt General Dr Ravi Shankar, CEO of Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, said, “I have tested positive and have isolated myself. We have 25 doctors who have tested positive and 120 nurses who are affected at present.”

Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital too has seen positive cases among its healthworkers. CEO Santosh Shetty said, “Like all other hospitals, some of our staffers too are affected.’’