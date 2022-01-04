Mumbai could go into lockdown if cases cross 20,000 mark: Mayor

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Tuesday said a lockdown will be necessary if daily Covid-19 cases in the city cross 20,000 . She asked residents to be cautious and follow Covid-appropriate behavior to forestall a lockdown. “We should not let such a time come for the city.

None of us wants a lockdown but we all need to follow Covid-appropriate behavior and ensure there is no need for it (lockdown),” Pednekar said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Daily cases have been rising in the city since December 25. On Monday, Mumbai recorded 8,082 new Covid-19 cases, the highest daily count since April, and two deaths.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued new quarantine and sealed building guidelines given the surge in daily cases. It has directed sealing of buildings if more than 20 per cent of the occupied number of flats has Covid-19 patients.

On putting restrictions on suburban train travel, the civic body said such a decision, if needed, will be taken by the state government in consultation with the state task force on Covid-19.