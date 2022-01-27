Mumbai: Daily cases drop to lowest one-day count since December

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Mumbai on Thursday dropped to 1,384 after 31 days. It is the lowest one-day count since December 28, 2021, when 1,377 cases were detected out of 32,369 tests conducted. With this, the test positivity rate (TPR)— the number of positive cases detected when compared to total tests conducted in Mumbai — dropped to 3.25 per cent.

After hitting the peak around January 10, the TPR has been gradually dropping in the city. On January 7, of the 72,442 tests conducted, 20,971 tested positive. On January 11, of the 62,097 tests conducted, 11,647 were positive with 18.7 per cent TPR. On January 18, daily cases surged marginally with 6,149 cases from 47,700 tests showing TPR to be 12.8 per cent. Seven days later on Wednesday, it plunged to 4.3 per cent with 1,858 positive cases out of 42,315 tests conducted in Mumbai.

“Due to the drop in cases, the number of close contacts has decreased, which has limited the need for testing. Also, the demand for spontaneous testing from the general public has also decreased compared to the first week of January. So, the daily testing ratio has dropped,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

On Thursday, the state reported 25,425 Covid-19 cases, down from 35,756 on Wednesday— a 29 per cent drop. This pushed down the TPR from 19.53 per cent on Wednesday to 17.4 per cent.

The Union Health Ministry in a press brief statement said Kerala has replaced Maharashtra with the most active Covid-19 cases in India.

As on January 27, a total of 15,31,108 people were home quarantined in the state.