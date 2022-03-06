Mumbai: Covid cases stay below 100

THE DAILY Covid-19 numbers remained below 100 in Mumbai on Saturday. The city recorded 65 new cases taking the total cases in the city to 10,56,772, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,691. For continuous nine days, the city has not recorded any deaths due to Covid-19 infection.

There are 576 active cases in the city. Earlier on February 21, for the first time since April 2020, the city had reported Covid-19 cases in double digits with 96 new diagnosed cases. For the last seven days, the city has reported cases below 100.

The test positivity rate — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 0.36 per cent in Mumbai with 17,952 tests.

There continues to be no active containment zone or sealed building in the city.