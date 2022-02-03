Mumbai: Covid cases rise, but active infections on gradual decline

A DAY after recording 803 cases, the daily caseload in Mumbai surged to 1,128 on Wednesday. This pushed the test positivity rate (TPR)—the number of positive cases detected when compared to the total tests conducted–to 2.4% which was 1.56% on Tuesday.

Similarly, the daily Covid-19 cases in the state increased to 18,067 from 14,372 recorded on Tuesday. However, the number of daily deaths fell to 79 from 94. With the flattening of the pandemic curve, the active Covid cases are gradually dropping in the state. On Wednesday, the state had 1,73,221 active cases which was 1,91,524 on Tuesday.

The BMC attributed the increase in cases in Mumbai to the ‘Wednesday effect’. “On Wednesdays, the city generally always records a high number of cases due to the pending test reports from the previous days. On Thursdays, we always observe a drop in cases,” said an officer from BMC.

Out of the 46,073 tests conducted on Wednesday, 1,128 of them tested positive of Covid-19 in Mumbai. There are a total of 16,640 active Covid-19 patients in the city. Currently, nearly 400 patients are serious who are mostly elderly with severe underlying comorbidities.