Mumbai records 8,036 new Covid cases, 578 recoveries on Sunday

Security staff check the vaccination certificates of shoppers at Star Mall, in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Mumbai on Sunday reported 8,063 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero fatality, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a health bulletin.

The city also saw 578 recoveries in the past 24 hours. The active Covid cases in Mumbai stand at 29,819.

Mumbai had logged 6,347 fresh infections on Saturday.

The overall growth rate of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai from December 26, 2021 to January 1, 2022 is 0.38 per cent while the total recovery rate is 94 per cent.

There are also 9 active containment zones in the city.