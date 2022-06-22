Mumbai logs 1,648 new Covid cases, positivity rate surges to 20%

The city’s test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — surged to 20 per cent on Wednesday with 1,648 fresh Covid-19 cases being recorded out of 8,131samples tested.

The city has been reporting less than 2,000 cases over the last three days. Of the new patients diagnosed with Covid-19, 91 required hospitalisation and 17 were put on oxygen support.

According to officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), an 82-year-old man and 65-year-old woman, having comorbidities such as diabetes mellitus, hypertension and heart disease, succumbed to the deadly viral infection in the last 24 hours taking the state’s Covid toll to 19,588.

The state, meanwhile, reported 3,260 new cases taking the overall count of cases thus far to 79,45,022. Apart from Mumbai, one more death was reported from the Raigad district, which took the state’s toll to 1,47,892, state health officials said, adding that as of Wednesday, the fatality rate stood at 1.86 per cent.

Of 3,260 new Covid cases in the state, 2,666 were reported in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR). According to the health department, the latest report from BJ Medical College, Pune, and the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur; another six patients were detected with the new BA.5 Omicron variant. Five of them were from Pune and another was from Nagpur. Of these six cases, five were women while one was a man. They were found Covid positive between June 6 and 12. Except for one, all

patients were vaccinated and recovered in home isolation.