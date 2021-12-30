Mumbai: New Year parties banned till Jan 7, violators to be booked

Considering the rise in Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant, the Mumbai police Thursday issued an order under Section 144 of the CrPC prohibiting New Year parties, either in closed or open spaces, till January 7.

The Mumbai police in their order has warned the public of action for any violation of the order issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on December 24 banning New Year celebrations.

Any person contravening the order will be booked under section 188 of the IPC, other penal sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, National Disaster Management Act and other appropriate sections in the law for violating Covid-19 guidelines, said the order issued by Chaitanya S, DCP (operations) and spokesperson for the Mumbai police.

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 2,510 Covid-19 cases, the highest daily tally since May 8, and one death, taking its overall tally to 7,75,808 and death toll to 16,375, a civic official said.

On December 20, just 283 cases were reported and the sudden spike led the BMC to clamp down on New Year parties. On Wednesday 85 new cases of Omicron were reported in the state, the highest single-day tally recorded so far by any state in the country, taking the overall count to 252, as per the state health department.

“As the cases rise rapidly, we urge everyone to not panic. However. we all must exercise extreme caution and ensure that we are vaccinated, masked up. This is a time to protect one’s self and thereby protect others,” said Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra environment and tourism minister and son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.