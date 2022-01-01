scorecardresearch
Mumbai reports 6,347 fresh Covid-19 cases, more than 22,000 active cases in city

Mumbai had recorded 5,631 infections on Friday.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: January 1, 2022 7:02:35 pm
Mumbai, Covid-19A health worker collects a sample of a traveler to test for COVID-19, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (PTI)

Mumbai reported 6,347 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death and 451 recoveries on Saturday. The city had recorded 5,631 infections on Friday.

Mumbai now has 22,334 active cases. The city has recorded 7,50,158 recoveries till date.

Meanwhile, more than 10 ministers and at least 20 MLAs in Maharashtra have tested positive for coronavirus so far, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday and added that strict restrictions might be clamped if the new Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

“We cut short the Assembly session recently. So far, over 10 ministers and over 20 MLAs have tested positive for coronavirus. Everybody wants to be part of the celebrations of New Year, birthdays and other occasions. Keep in mind that the new variant (Omicron) spreads fast and hence caution is needed. PM Narendra Modi has appealed and some states have announced a night curfew. In Maharashtra, cases are increasing in Mumbai and Pune,” Pawar told reporters.

(With PTI inputs)

