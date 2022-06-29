scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Must Read

With 3,482 new Covid cases, Maharashtra sees 47% surge in 24 hrs

With the upward spiral of Covid cases, the total active cases in Maharashtra stood at 25,481 as of June 28. Out of the five deaths reported in the state on the day, two were from Mumbai.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 29, 2022 3:40:10 am
With 3,482 new Covid cases, state sees 47% surge in 24 hrsThe test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 11.70 per cent in Mumbai with 11,012 tests conducted on Tuesday. (File)

A DAY after reporting 2,369 new Covid-19 cases, the state recorded 3,482 cases on Tuesday with a surge of 47 per cent in the last 24 hours. Also, for the third consecutive day, five Covid fatalities were also recorded in Maharashtra.

Out of the total numbers, Mumbai reported 1,290 cases. The test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 11.70 per cent in the city with 11,012 tests conducted on Tuesday.

With the upward spiral of Covid cases, the total active cases in Maharashtra stood at 25,481 as of June 28. Out of the five deaths reported in the state on the day, two were from Mumbai.

A 75-year-old male patient who succumbed to the infection had comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension and dementia. The other deceased, a 54-year-old female, also had comorbidities such as liver failure along with chronic kidney disease, diabetes, and hypertension. Other than that, one death has been reported each from Vasai-Virar, Satara and Gadchiroli.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 28, 2022: Why to read ‘Hurting religious Sentiments’ or ‘In...Premium
UPSC Key-June 28, 2022: Why to read ‘Hurting religious Sentiments’ or ‘In...
Did NCP hold Uddhav hand, stop resignation, give him false hope?Premium
Did NCP hold Uddhav hand, stop resignation, give him false hope?
Record $82 billion dealmaking spree sees India defy global slumpPremium
Record $82 billion dealmaking spree sees India defy global slump
How Rampur, Azamgarh were won: Behind BJP chipping away of SP votesPremium
How Rampur, Azamgarh were won: Behind BJP chipping away of SP votes
More Premium Stories >>

As per the latest genome sequencing report of National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, nine patients have been diagnosed with BA.5 and BA.4–the new variant of Omicron. Of these, four are from Palghar, three from Raigad, and two from Thane.

More from Mumbai

This takes the total identified cases of BA.4 and BA.5 to 63 in the state.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 28: Latest News
Advertisement