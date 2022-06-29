With 3,482 new Covid cases, Maharashtra sees 47% surge in 24 hrs

A DAY after reporting 2,369 new Covid-19 cases, the state recorded 3,482 cases on Tuesday with a surge of 47 per cent in the last 24 hours. Also, for the third consecutive day, five Covid fatalities were also recorded in Maharashtra.

Out of the total numbers, Mumbai reported 1,290 cases. The test positivity rate (TPR) — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 11.70 per cent in the city with 11,012 tests conducted on Tuesday.

With the upward spiral of Covid cases, the total active cases in Maharashtra stood at 25,481 as of June 28. Out of the five deaths reported in the state on the day, two were from Mumbai.

A 75-year-old male patient who succumbed to the infection had comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension and dementia. The other deceased, a 54-year-old female, also had comorbidities such as liver failure along with chronic kidney disease, diabetes, and hypertension. Other than that, one death has been reported each from Vasai-Virar, Satara and Gadchiroli.

As per the latest genome sequencing report of National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, nine patients have been diagnosed with BA.5 and BA.4–the new variant of Omicron. Of these, four are from Palghar, three from Raigad, and two from Thane.

This takes the total identified cases of BA.4 and BA.5 to 63 in the state.