Only 1,728 Covid-19 cases logged on Saturday; data to be updated

A day after reporting 4,205 cases, the state registered only 1,728 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, mainly due to a technical glitch on the portal of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The actual data couldn’t be uploaded so far, which would reflect later.

Due to the incomplete compilation of Covid cases, Mumbai’s caseload also stood at 840, which was 1,898 on Friday.

However, out of the four deaths recorded in the state, three patients were from Mumbai. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), all the deceased had underlying health issues. This includes one 94-year-old male patient who had diabetes mellitus and hypertension. Another deceased patient aged 77 years was suffering from cancer. The third patient, a 63-year-old woman, who succumbed to the infection, had diabetes mellitus, hypertension and chronic kidney disease. The public health department in the daily stated, “Today, due to technical glitch on

ICMR portal, the entire daily data of Covid cases cannot be downloaded. So, the state has recorded 1,728 cases today, lower than the actual. Remaining data will be added as soon as the portal starts functioning normally.”

Meanwhile, 23 more patients have been detected with the new variants of Omicron in Mumbai. As per the latest genome sequencing report from the Kasturba Hospital Central Laboratory, Mumbai, a total of 17 and six patients have been identified with BA.5 and BA.4 respectively.

Out of the 364 samples sequenced, 325 or 89 per cent were detected with BA.2 and BA.238 variants.These samples were collected during June 1-18. However, the civic body claimed that they were still collecting the data. “Only today we came to know about this report. We are still collecting the details of patients,” said Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC.