Dip in daily numbers continues as Mumbai records 349 fresh Covid-19 cases

The daily caseload of Covid-19 in Mumbai continued flattening with 349 new cases reported on Saturday. The test positivity rate — the number of positive cases out of the total tests conducted — stood at 0.88 per cent on the day.

On Thursday, out of 40,682 tests that were conducted, the city reported 429 cases. The next day, of the 34,443 conducted tests, the city reported 367 Covid-19 cases. This dropped further to 349, although the testing increased marginally to 39,592 on Saturday.

On Saturday, a total of 237 patients were detected with Omicron in Maharashtra. Of these, 11 were identified by BJ Medical College and the remaining 226 detected by Kasturba Gandhi Hospital in Mumbai. However, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to compile the data of its ninth round of genome sequencing. The report is expected by Monday.

Meanwhile, the caseload in the state is also falling down gradually. On Wednesday, it was 7,142 which dropped to 6,248 on Thursday. It plunged further to 5,455 on Friday with 63 deaths. On Saturday, it plunged to 4,359 cases with 32 deaths. Due to the gradual drop in cases, the active Covid-19 cases in the state stood at 52,238 on Saturday.

Total cases in State: 78.39lakh

New cases: 4,359

Total deaths: 143387

New deaths: 32

Total cases in Mumbai: 1052844

New cases: 349

Total deaths: 16682

New deaths: 3

Active cases in state: 52,238

People tested: 7,63,02,782

People under institutional quarantine: 2,387

People under home quarantine: 3,13,457